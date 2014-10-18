Cowboys Running Back Has A Shot To Break One Of The Biggest Records In The NFL

It has been 30 years since Eric Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards in his second season with the Los Angeles Rams, setting the NFL record for rushing yards in a season. DeMarco Murray of the Dallas Cowboys is the latest running back with a shot at breaking the record and so far he is ahead of Dickerson’s pace.

Through six games, Murray has rushed for 785 yards, 180 yards more than Dickerson had at the same point in 1984. However, if Murray continues to average 130.8 yards per game, he will end up with 2,093 yards and fall short of the record as Dickerson rushed for at least 175 yards in a game four times in the final ten games.

What Murray has over Dickerson is consistency, having rushed for at least 100 yards in all six games so far. On the other hand, Dickerson had two games with less than 50 yards during his record-setting season along with all of the big games.

