The NBA world is buzzing over a missed dunk during Team USA's exhibition game versus China

You might have missed this last night, but DeMar DeRozan almost had the highlight of Team USA’s Olympic exhibition schedule by attempting what people are calling “one of the greatest missed dunks ever.” For reference, here’s the moment DeMar DeRozan almost shook the highlight reels:

To clarify, DeRozan tried to pull off a 360, IN-GAME…ON AN OPPONENT. The best part of this is that he likely converts the dunk if he had not been fouled.

Anyway, people on Twitter have been going nuts about this, like LeBron James:

Or this tweet, which accurately describes the underlying message of the near catastrophe:

Remember also that this was an exhibition game, so Team USA was really only half-trying, even if they did beat China by nearly 50 points.

