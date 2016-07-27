The NBA world is buzzing over a missed dunk during Team USA's exhibition game versus China

You might have missed this last night, but DeMar DeRozan almost had the highlight of Team USA’s Olympic exhibition schedule by attempting what people are calling “one of the greatest missed dunks ever.” For reference, here’s the moment DeMar DeRozan almost shook the highlight reels:

DeMar almost pulled off DeDunk pic.twitter.com/jNeuDaMVpn

— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 27, 2016

To clarify, DeRozan tried to pull off a 360, IN-GAME…ON AN OPPONENT. The best part of this is that he likely converts the dunk if he had not been fouled.

Anyway, people on Twitter have been going nuts about this, like LeBron James:

Man if @DeMar_DeRozan would have made that dunk, would have been top 5 All Time! #USABMNT

— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2016

Or this tweet, which accurately describes the underlying message of the near catastrophe:

Good morning. DeMar DeRozan almost caused an international incident. https://t.co/eWqoznuiFh https://t.co/W7vfLGQ4Eg

— Tom Ziller (@teamziller) July 27, 2016

Remember also that this was an exhibition game, so Team USA was really only half-trying, even if they did beat China by nearly 50 points.

NOW WATCH: Greg Norman reveals his two favourite golf courses in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.