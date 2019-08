The NBA world is buzzing over a missed dunk during Team USA's exhibition game versus China

You might have missed this last night, but DeMar DeRozan almost had the highlight of Team USA’s Olympic exhibition schedule¬†by attempting what people are calling “one of the greatest missed dunks ever.” For reference, here’s the moment DeMar DeRozan almost shook the highlight reels:

DeMar almost pulled off DeDunk pic.twitter.com/jNeuDaMVpn

— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) July 27, 2016

To clarify, DeRozan tried to pull off a 360, IN-GAME…ON AN OPPONENT. The best part of this is that he likely converts¬†the dunk if he had not been fouled.

Anyway, people on Twitter have been going nuts about this, like LeBron James:

Man if @DeMar_DeRozan would have made that dunk, would have been top 5 All Time! #USABMNT

— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2016

Or this tweet, which accurately describes the underlying message of the near catastrophe:

Good morning. DeMar DeRozan almost caused an international incident. https://t.co/eWqoznuiFh https://t.co/W7vfLGQ4Eg

— Tom Ziller (@teamziller) July 27, 2016

Remember also that this was an exhibition game, so Team USA was really only half-trying, even if they did beat China by nearly 50 points.

NOW WATCH: Greg Norman reveals his two favourite golf courses in the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.