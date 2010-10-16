Demand Media Welcomes Bloggers Into Its Content Farm

Photo: Library of Congress

Demand Media, the content farm whose underpaid freelancing minions churn out very interesting and important how-to articles based on what people search for on Google, announced today that it is launching a blog distribution network that will, according to a press release, help “bloggers expand their online brands by syndicating their blog posts to Demand Media’s highly trafficked sites including eHow.com and LIVESTRONG.COM in addition to Content Channels partner sites.”Bloggers of course will need to apply to be a part of the network.



More:

“This new offering on our studios platform expands our mission of publishing high quality content at scale. We are already a leader in publishing original, actionable, evergreen content. With the addition of the Demand Media Blog Network, we broaden our content offerings to include timely, topical and opinion-based content from the best of the blogospshere,” said Stewart Marlborough, general manager of Demand Media Studios. “Now highly-qualified bloggers will have the opportunity to extend their individual brands to the millions of people that visit Demand Media’s websites and those of our partners.”

The Demand Media Blog Distribution Network allows bloggers to continually grow their fan base, interact with larger audiences through new distribution channels and earn additional revenue through a revenue sharing program. Bloggers who are accepted into Demand Media Studios will have the opportunity for their blog content to appear in several premium categories including: Food, Home & Garden, Health & Fitness, Finance/Money, Beauty & Fashion and Family.

In August, Demand filed for an IPO. Its revenues for the first half of 2010, according to the filing, were $114 million, an increase of $91.3 million from the same six-month period a year earlier.

[h/t @edmundlee]

