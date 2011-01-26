Google Who? Demand Media IPO Priced At $17 Per Share, More Than Expected

So much for all the concerns about Google nuking content farms: Demand Media’s IPO has been priced at $17 per share, more than the $14 to $16 per share it had estimated earlier this month. And Demand has sold 19% more shares than expected, the LA Times notes.



The IPO values the company around $1.5 billion. And selling almost 9 million shares at $17 each means the offering raised $151 million, split between shareholders and the company.

