Content Farm Demand Media Is Worth As Much As The New York Times On The Public Market

This ought to send news purists into conniptions.Demand Media is ready to hit the public markets today, and it is being valued at $1.5 billion. That’s the same valuation as the New York Times, notes Peter Kafka at MediaMemo.



Awkward since Demand Media is the anti-New York Times. While the Times’ brand is built on carefully crafted, well reported stories, Demand Media is built on taking advantage of Google and trying to drum up SEO friendly stories.

