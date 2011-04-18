Demand Media: No, Google Didn't Kill Us

Photo: AP

Demand Media says Google’s latest search tweak didn’t kill them, in a release pointed out by AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher.Google has been tweaking its algorithm to weed out so-called content farm with bad content, and the first big change seemed to affect everyone negatively except Demand. But Google has kept tweaking it and a couple days ago an SEO firm said traffic to eHow, the biggest Demand Media site, dropped 50%.



The release only says that their internal analytics shows less negative impact that the reports say, but doesn’t go into any detail.

Of course Demand Media is going to say that everything is fine. Whatever their traffic is doing right now, the real lesson here is that they’re dependent on Google.

