Wealthy Mercedes customers are flocking to a program that lets them create personalised cars by customising everything from leather stitching to carpet colour — see how

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Mercedes has an in-house customisation program called Designo Manufaktur.

You can thoroughly customise your car’s paint scheme, interior leather colour, headliner, carpets, and more.

These customised cars are called “Kundenwunschsonderfahrzeug,” which translates to “Customer Wish Special Vehicles.”

When you drop a small fortune for a nice car, chances are you’ll likely also want it personalised to suit your taste. So it’s no surprise that demand for Mercedes-Benz’s customisation program – Designo Manufaktur – is high.

The automaker said in an emailed press release that demand for 2020 model-year personalised cars saw a year-to-date increase of nearly 200%. This means that people are no longer satisfied with just going home with something off the Mercedes lot; they want something tailor-made just for them.

To meet demand, Mercedes expanded options for customisation and availability. Now, customers can choose from unique exterior paint colours, interior leather colours, headliners, stitching colours, floor mats, and more.

Mercedes has its own in-house customisation program called Designo Manufaktur.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

With it, you can customise cars such as the E-Class, S-Class, and AMG GT 2-door models.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

Here, you can see the 2020 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S wagon in Designo Manufaktur Steel Blue.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

The interior is upholstered in AMG Black Exclusive Nappa Leather.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

And there’s Deep White contrast stitching.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

Designo Manufaktur offers customers unique exterior paint colours and interior leather colours.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

There are also special headliners, stitching colours, and unique floor mats available.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

It seems like your imagination is the limit.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

The Designo Manufaktur Steel Blue is usually found on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

It’s a very pretty blue, especially for a wagon.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG E 63 S wagon.

This is a 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

It’s wearing the Designo Manufaktur Deep Green.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Which is from the Mercedes-Benz heritage colour portfolio.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Mercedes says classic paints from historic models are also on offer.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Cars from the 1950s and 1960s are fair game.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Inside, the S-Class is upholstered in Light Brown Exclusive Nappa Leather.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

It’s a striking colour combination.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

The shapes found on this door panel are just art.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Mercedes says it won’t publish a full list of Designo Manufaktur options since there isn’t an official list.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

Each offer is based on customer request and is likely priced that way, too.

Michael Shaffer/Mercedes-Benz 2020 Mercedes AMG S 63 Cabriolet.

