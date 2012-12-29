Another Bad Windows 8 Report

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer

A troubling pattern has emerged for Microsoft and Windows 8.Asian PC makers are saying initial demand is not good for the new tile-based operating system.



Bloomberg reports Fujitsu President Masami Yamamoto said demand for Windows 8 is “weak.” Bloomberg says Fujitsu is Japan’s “biggest provider of computer services.” And it’s going to miss its target for PC shipments because of soft Windows 8 demand.

Executives at Acer and Asus have also had negative comments on Windows 8.

Last week, Acer’s America’s president Emmanuel Fromont said, “It’s a slow start, there’s no question.”

At the end of November, Asus CFO David Chang said, “Demand for Windows 8 is not that good right now.“

In mid-November, there was a report that Windows 8 was coming up short of internal expectations.

Does anyone have anything positive to say about Windows 8?

Michael Dell said interest in Windows 8 was “quite high” in mid-December. And Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says demand for Windows 8 is beating Windows 7 demand, so there’s that.

And Microsoft itself says that it sold 40 million Windows 8 licenses in its first month, which is ahead of where it was at the same period with Windows 7.

