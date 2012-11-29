'Demand For Windows 8 Is Not That Good Right Now,' Says Asus CFO

Photo: Screenshot

More bad news for Microsoft’s Windows 8.Asus CFO David Chang tells the Wall Street Journal, “Demand for Windows 8 is not that good right now.”



He said demand for touch notebooks has been slow.

Asus is the fifth-biggest PC maker in the world, according to Gartner.

In addition to Chang’s quote, Nomura analyst Rick Sherlund writes today, “Windows 8 is off to an awkward launch.”

Forbes has Sherlund’s note, which says there’s a “learning curve” for Windows 8, and PC makers have been slow to bring out Windows 8 computers.

A quick note on Sherlund. He’s one of the most respected Microsoft analysts—and that includes people at Microsoft. When he’s saying something negative on the company, it’s worth paying attention to.

Sherlund is also warning that the iPad continues to eat into PC sales.

Couple these reports with what we’ve previously heard—that iMicrosoft sales are failing to meet internal expectations—and there must be at least some concern at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, despite yesterday’s report of 40 million licenses sold so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.