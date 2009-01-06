Demand For Breast Implants Going Down With Economy

We’ve already mentioned that the recession is hurting plastic surgeons and Botox purveyers as some women aren’t electing to do such cosmetic surgery anymore. The latest sub-division of plastic surgery to be hit by the recession: breast implants.



NY Daily News: “The number of the bigger surgeries has gone down for sure,” said Dr. David Shafer, a Manhattan plastic surgeon. Breast enlargement surgery can cost anywhere from $4,000 to more than $10,000.

“People are definitely thinking twice right now,” said Dr. Sydney Coleman, another Manhattan surgeon. He said his colleagues in the lucrative field are starting to feel the pinch. “They’re complaining about it,” he said, “and they don’t usually complain.”…

Coleman said his practice saw an 18% plunge in October, when the financial panic reached a fever pitch, though business has improved somewhat since.

So, rest assured, as the economy improves, the bigger-breast market should bounce back.

