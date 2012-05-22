Dem Strategist Gives Preview Of How Obama Will Dismantle Romney

Bob Shrum, who ran Ted Kennedy’s successful Senate campaign against Mitt Romney in 1994 has a column in The Week Magazine where he lays out the strategy for destroying Mitt Romney in this campaign.



It moves from hitting Romney for being a “vulture capitalist” all the way to scaring people that they will lose their Medicare.

Here’s a preview.

There’s a (literally) rich vein to mine in Romney’s record at Bain. But it’s just the beginning of the narrative arc because the Obama campaign will move from the vulture capitalism of his private endeavours to his failures as a public official and the unfairness of his far-right agenda.

Thus the financial manipulator who decimated jobs in the private sector was a governor whose policies left his state 47th in job creation.

The takeover artist who slashed health benefits for workers would end Medicare as we know it, subject seniors to the harsh mercies of insurance companies, and raise their costs by approximately $6,500 a year.

The mega-millionaire with his offshore bank accounts would slash taxes for the very wealthy, and everything from education to food safety for the middle class.

It’s notable too. Jon Huntsman used the “47th in job creation” line over and over again in the Republican primary, though he failed to do much damage with it.

So far the Obama campaign has spent two weeks talking about Romney’s record at Bain. If Shrum is even half-right, expect talk about Medicare during the summer months, and then for Obama to wrap up by arguing that Romney’s vision is “unfair” and that only by re-electing Obama can we have an equitable America again.

