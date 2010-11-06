Delusional Isiah Thomas Still Thinks He Will Lead The Knicks To A Championship

In an interview with ESPN New York, former Knicks GM Isiah Thomas believes he set the franchise on the road to greatness — and some day he’ll be asked back to finish the job.



Never mind that he is currently the head coach of the Florida International and has four years left on his contract there.

Thomas thinks that by 2014, he will be running the team again, LeBron James will leave Miami to join him, and the New York Knicks will be World Champions under his rule.

The craziest notion of all, is that Isiah believes that the only reason he and LeBron aren’t there now is because of a sexual harassment lawsuit that cost the franchise $11 million dollars (a fireable offence to be sure) and not because he crippled the Knicks with horrible contracts and turned them into the laughing stock of the league.

“That’s a problem with being a visionary,” Thomas said. “You’re way too far out, and by the time it catches up, people will hack you to death.”

Read the full interview with Ian O’Connor ESPN.com > >

