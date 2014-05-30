This Futuristic Car Design Was Inspired By A Fighter Jet's Wing

Two years after making its racing debut, DeltaWing Technologies has unveiled renderings of a road-going version of its Batmobile-like racecar.

The DeltaWing racer, named after the eponymous wing design found on a number of high-performance jets, features an ultra-slender front end with a pair of tires that come in at just 4 inches wide. The rear end, which will house the engine and passengers, measures a more traditional 6.5 feet wide.

While the car’s striking looks may get most of the attention, the company expects the DeltaWing’s fuel efficiency and its ability to be paired with various forms of advanced engine technology to be its biggest selling points.

“Many of the aerodynamic, lightweight and handling benefits of the race car can translate to the street,” said Don Panoz, chairman of DeltaWing Technologies Inc. “We are competing at the highest levels of road racing with half the weight, half the horsepower, and nearly half of the fuel consumption. We believe we can deliver similar results on the street without compromising safety, comfort and performance. We have a formula that’s highly efficient and still fun to drive.”

The Georgia-based automotive technology firm expects the production sports car to comfortably hold four passengers while delivering a design that is 35% lighter, uses 35% less fuel, and requires 35% less power than comparable vehicles. When paired with a small 85-110 horsepower four-cylinder gasoline engine, designers expect the DeltaWing to return 70 miles per gallon in fuel economy while reaching 60mph in six seconds and a top speed of 130mph.

Rather than go at it alone, DeltaWing Technologies aims to partner with an existing mass-market car company hoping to capitalise on its fuel-efficient design. Since the production concept is in its infancy, there is no word as to the exact cost of the road-going DeltaWing.

Here is a look at the current racing version of the DeltaWing Coupe:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.