Delta Has The First Twitter Screw Up For A Brand During The 2014 World Cup

Aaron Taube

The World Cup was always going to be a tricky assignment for social media account managers.

With patriotism running wild and a host of competitors who aren’t always in the news, it was only a matter of time before a major corporation got carried away and tweeted something ignorant and/or insensitive.

It looks like Delta Air Lines is the first U.S. brand to score a viral Twitter flub at this year’s tournament, after it celebrated the United States’ thrilling 2-1 victory over Ghana last night by posting this unfortunate photo, which has since been deleted:

Delta TweetTwitter/Mother Jones

The tweet shows the Statue of Liberty to represent the United States’ promise of freedom to all who come here and a giraffe to represent Ghana’s, uh, being a country in Africa?

Unfortunately for Delta, giraffes do not actually live in Ghana, and plenty of users, including the New York Times’ Binyamin Appelbaum and SB Nation’s Spencer Hall, chimed in to let them know:



Delta later apologized, but its initial apology tweet (since deleted) included a typo.

Here we go:

At the end of the day, Delta might have been best off sticking with its earlier soccer tweet of the world “goal” and a soccer ball drawn on a Delta cocktail napkin:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.