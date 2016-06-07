Delta's TechOps facility is like a Jiffy Lube for jumbo jets

There is a reason why flying is one of the safest ways to travel. Planes are simply reliable. But they aren’t able to fly for decades straight without regularly scheduled maintenance.

We checked out Delta’s TechOps center in Atlanta, a massive 2.7 million-square-foot facility dedicated to maintenance and repairs to find out what it takes to keep these giant machines in the sky.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

