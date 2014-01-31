Delta Made A Ridiculous '80s-Style In-Flight Safety Video [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Delta teamed up with the ad agency Wieden+Kennedy to make a hilariously ’80s in-flight safety video. Highlights include some truly remarkable haircuts and celebrity appearances from Alf and NBA legend/”Aeroplane!” star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Facebook reported its fourth quarter earnings yesterday, and the social media giant exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in revenue and earnings per share. The coup de grâce? More than $US1 billion in mobile ad revenues during the fourth quarter alone.

Millennial Media and The Interactive Advertising Bureau surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. adults about smartphone usage during this year’s Super Bowl, and found that 61% of those planning to watch this year’s game owned a smartphone, up from 43% in 2012. Of those smartphone owners who will be watching the game, the survey found that 57% of them intended to use their phones while the game is on.

Commonwealth president Joe Garcia has left the agency, AgencySpy reports.

Adweek takes readers inside the Super Bowl host committee’s 45-person social media operation.

The agency Threshold Interactive created a free app called Hash Snag that deletes or clarifies unnecessary hashtags.

Digiday discusses where real-time marketers might go wrong during the big game.

Meanwhile Mashable suggests that marketers might be better off ignoring the Super Bowl in favour of the upcoming World Cup.

