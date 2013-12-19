DELTA CEO: We Won't Let You Make Calls On Flights Even If The FAA Says It's OK

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Airchive A Delta Airbus A330 sits at the gate at SeaTac International Airport.

Delta Airlines CEO Richard Anderson announced that his company would continue its ban of in-air calls, even if the FAA approves it.

In the memo posted on Delta’s site, Anderson said the decision was made based on a 2012 customer survey.

According to their research, flyers were not fond of having phone calls happen inside the cabin. They felt that it would ruin the travelling experience. Anderson pointed out that Delta employees felt the same way.

The sanction would be meant for all direct Delta trips and Delta connection flights. While the FCC is currently seeking public opinion to help it make its decision, Anderson notes that the company would try and get texting and emailed enabled for customers.

