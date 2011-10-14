The 18 Most Hated Companies In America

Photo: ap

You’re not the only person who hates Bank of America, American Airlines and Time Warner.We’ve updated our list of the worst companies on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which gives remarkably accurate ratings based on thousands of surveys. The most-hated list hasn’t changed much since June, because the companies rated since then are in the well-liked durable goods industries.



“Generally speaking, manufacturing companies have a much easier time to quality control their products,” ACSI’s David VanAmburg told us. “In terms of purchase and consumption, you’re going to get much higher ratings than an airline company where there’s a greater chance that something can go wrong.”

The worst companies include big banks, legacy airlines and utilities.

