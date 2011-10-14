The 18 Most Hated Companies In America

Photo: ap
You’re not the only person who hates Bank of America, American Airlines and Time Warner.We’ve updated our list of the worst companies on the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which gives remarkably accurate ratings based on thousands of surveys. The most-hated list hasn’t changed much since June, because the companies rated since then are in the well-liked durable goods industries.
“Generally speaking, manufacturing companies have a much easier time to quality control their products,” ACSI’s David VanAmburg told us. “In terms of purchase and consumption, you’re going to get much higher ratings than an airline company where there’s a greater chance that something can go wrong.”
The worst companies include big banks, legacy airlines and utilities.
Satisfaction rating: 68/100
Bank of America announced recently they'll begin charging $5 for debit accounts which has been met with harsh criticism from existing customers. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill) even stood on the Senate floor advising customers to 'get the heck out of that bank.' The bank is America's largest mortgage servicer and the slowest to respond to clients, according to Treasury reports.
The bank is ranked 28 out of 30 -- the second lowest rated -- in American Banker's second annual survey of bank reputation. Not a good sign.
Satisfaction rating: 67/100
Common complaints include incorrect billing and bad customer service. One consumer complained that she was denied a refund after accidentally overpaying a bill.
In 2009, Dish Network paid nearly $6 million to settle allegations that the company practiced misleading consumer marketing and lacked full disclosure when dealing with costs and fees. The agreement was made between Dish Network and 46 attorneys general.
Dish's rating has lost four points since last year.
Satisfaction rating: 67/100
Common complaints include slow service and consumers waiting an extended period of time for service. One consumer waited over five hours for a visit from Cox. Also, complaints include unexpected extra fees including up to $480 to cancel service
Cox has actually been touted as a success story compared to other cable companies. That said, cable companies in general are liked less than satellite, according to ASCI.
Satisfaction rating: 67/100
Common complaints include increased rates and the smart meter -- supposed to save consumers money -- not working effectively. The device has also created a backlash as consumers express concern over the electromagnetic radiation emitted by the devices.
Also, PG&E has faced multiple investigations for recklessness.
In June 2011, PG&E agreed to pay $26 million in fines for a gas explosion that fatally wounded a man and injured five others. It is currently the largest fine assigned by the California Public Utilities Commission. The company is still under investigation for a gas line explosion that killed eight people in September 2010.
PG&E admitted to the death of a man on Christmas Eve 2008 when the company failed to reply quickly enough to complaints of a possible gas leak.
PG&E's customer satisfaction rating dropped 3 points from last year.
Satisfaction rating: 67/100
Common complaints include interest rates as high as 11%, according to consumers. The giant bank has also been accused of charging absurdly high overdraft fees.
The company's consumer rating has steadily decreased since 2007, as customers perceive the bank to be more impersonal with growth, according to ACSI.
Satisfaction rating: 66/100
Common complaints include dropped calls -- especially in New York City, San Francisco, and other major metropolitan areas -- and limited coverage.
The company's consumer satisfaction ratings dropped 3 points since last year.
Satisfaction rating: 66/100
Common complaints include billing problems and disputes over proposed charge hike within the next three years. Consumers claim the LADWP is intentionally issuing bills late in order to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in late fees.
Satisfaction rating: 65/100
Common complaints include billing glitches resulting in the company overcharging customers at least $230 million in the past 10 years. The company claims the overcharges resulted from a faulty formula they were using and have since begun returning the money to customers.
The Long Island Power Authority is currently ranked the lowest in the energy utilities sector.
Satisfaction rating: 65/100
Common complaints include coverage denials, mishandling claims and miscommunication. In 2007, UnitedHealth paid $12 million to 37 states for allegations of mishandling claims and administrative practices. The National Insurance Commissioner requested that the healthcare company be monitored in their claim practices through 2010.
Satisfaction rating: 64/100
A common complaint includes users' privacy and personal information protection. Social networkers worry about privacy and sometimes complain when Facebook introduces new features, like the news feed. Also, consumers are not happy with Facebook's constant interface changes.
Satisfaction rating: 63/100
Common complaints include baggage fees and service cutbacks, as with most airlines.
American Airlines' satisfaction rating has not changed since the previous year.
Satisfaction rating: 61/100
Common complaints include flight delays and baggage fees. A recent unexplainable computer glitch resulted in the airline cancelling 31 flights and delaying 105 more. Overweight bags could cost passengers $100-$200 a piece. Service cutbacks, as with most airlines, is another concern for consumers.
The merger between United Airlines and Continental might have influenced the bad score of the company in consumer satisfaction. According to ACSI, a big merger in service companies usually has a negative impact on customer service in the short-term because of organisation issues. The company's ratings has increased steadily since 2007.
In June 2011, United Airlines violated the DOT's 3-Hour Rule after trapping passengers on the tarmac for nearly seven hours at Dallas International.
United Airlines has increased in consumer ratings by one point since the previous year.
Satisfaction rating: 61/100
Common complaints include low-ratings for cabin-crew service, baggage fees and baggage handling, a lack of entertainment options and poor communication regarding delays. The company is currently censured by the Department of Transportation for its lack of communication with travellers.
In June 2011, the airline carrier paid $45,000 in fines for failing to include the law-required applicable taxes and fees on the same page as a print advertisement on air fare.
US Airways has recently launched a new program to encourage on-time arrivals, fewer filed complaints and an improved overall performance. In May 2011, the company announced cash bonuses would be awarded to workers with the fewest bag mishandling complaints.
The airline's rating declined by one point since last year.
Satisfaction rating: 59/100
Common complaints include improper billing practices -- which led to a class action settlement in 2004 -- and poor customer service following the closing of domestic call centres in 2006. The Better Business Bureau issued a warning to Charter in 2007 following numerous complaints. In 2009, the company filed for bankruptcy and was forced to cut costs and downsize heavily.
Satisfaction rating: 59/100
Complaints include poor communication of upgrade and billing changes, lost channels for customers who didn't upgrade to digital box or digital-ready TV, long waiting times for technicians and price hikes.
ASCI lists Comcast as a cable company (59/100) and a telephone company (69/100). In both cases it scores among the worst.
Satisfaction rating: 59/100
Time Warner has been a public relations disaster for at least a decade. Blunders include usage caps, fees increasing each year faster than inflation and fraudulent business acts and bad services. In June 2011, a lawsuit was filed against Time Warner for refusing to make closed captioning available on CNN's online videos after being notified by disgrunted consumers. Recently it also aired pornography on children's channels.
For a long time, cable companies in general lacked incentives to improve their customer satisfaction, as they enjoyed sole franchise agreements in many cities. With competition from satellite companies, they are being forced to address service issues -- but they have a ways to go.
Time Warner has decreased two points since the previous year.
Satisfaction rating: 56/100
Complaints include additional costs for food, beverages and baggage fees. The airline collected more than $952 million in baggage fees from flyers in 2010, almost twice as much as any other airline carrier.
Since acquiring Northwest airlines in 2008, Delta's consumer satisfaction score has plunged.
Satisfaction rating: 54/100
Potomac Electric had among the worst ratings in various power reliability studies, according to The Washington Post. The average Pepco customer experienced 70 per cent more outages than customers of other big city utilities that took part in one 2009 survey, and the lights stayed out more than twice as long. The unreliable services resulted in the adoption of the 'Pepco bill,' in March 2011, requiring the state's Public Service Commission to hold electric providers accountable for service quality standards
Pepco's rating declined a shocking 16 points from last year.
