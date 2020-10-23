Delta brutally subtweets rival airlines like American and United for not blocking middle seats during a pandemic

Steve Marcus/Reuters Delta CEO Ed Bastian

A tweet posted to Delta’s main account, which read “A haunted house, but they’re not blocking middle seats,” appeared to call out competitor airlines for their COVID-19 safety precautions.

Delta is the only major US airline that has continued to block middle seats to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

Epidemiologists have said sitting too close together on air planes increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a nearby passenger.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on a recent earnings call the airline would stop blocking middle seats in early 2021.

Delta just shamed other carriers for refusing to block middle seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A tweet posted to the carrier’s main Twitter account read, “A haunted house, but they’re not blocking middle seats.” Delta is currently the only major US airline blocking middle seats as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

A haunted house, but they're not blocking middle seats. — Delta (@Delta) October 22, 2020

American, United, JetBlue, Frontier, Allegiant, Spirit, and Sun Country have stopped blocking middle seats, and Southwest announced it would do so ahead of the holidays beginning December 1.



Despite the relaxed rules blocking middle seats on aeroplanes, the risk of contracting the novel virus remains high as the US entered its 3rd wave of cases this month. The number of new cases have gone up in 41 states, and the US is seeing an average of more than 50,000 new cases per day.

Epidemiologists say sitting too close together on air planes increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a nearby passenger. “The main risk is people in the rows [and seats] around you,” Salvatore Pardo, MD, the chair of emergency medicine Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, told Business Insider’s Tom Pallini.

As they await a second bailout from the government, airlines have continued to report losses and lay off workers.



Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on a recent earnings call the airline would stop blocking middle seats in early 2021 if “consumer sentiment and confidence in air travel” regain.

