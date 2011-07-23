Delta Just Cut Flights To Another 24 Cities Across The US

Delta recently announced that it’s halting flights to 24 airports — many of which aren’t serviced by other airlines — citing a $14 million loss from the small markets.



It has already petitioned the Department of Transportation, which now has 90 days to find new carriers for the routes before Delta packs up. Delta also plans to ask for additional federal subsidies to keep some of the flights.

Most of the cities are in the Midwest, including Sioux City, Iowa and Pierre, S.D., while another four are located down south in Mississippi and Alabama.

This marks the biggest single set of pullouts for Delta as of late, but a few more have been happening quietly in the past year, including cities like Aspen, Toledo, and Lynchburg.

The cuts won’t do any good for Delta’s image, especially if replacement carriers can’t be found. The company was recently ranked the second most-hated company in America.

