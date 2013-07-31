Delta Quoted Sir Mix-A-Lot's 'Baby Got Back' On Twitter Today

If a company wants to stand out on social media, it has to have a personality.
But that basic marketing strategy knowledge didn’t prepare anyone for Delta’s surprise tweet today quoting Sir Mix-A-Lot’s classic “Baby Got Back” — a song dedicated to a man’s love of, well, butts.
Some social media manager has a taste for catchy ’90s rap.
Even Jet Blue was impressed.
The tweet had a mixed online reaction.
While “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela tweeted excitedly at Delta’s ability to “make this jet twerk @ 10k feet,” others responded with the simple message, “No.”
