Delta Quoted Sir Mix-A-Lot's 'Baby Got Back' On Twitter Today

If a company wants to stand out on social media, it has to have a personality.



But that basic marketing strategy knowledge didn’t prepare anyone for Delta’s surprise tweet today quoting Sir Mix-A-Lot’s classic “Baby Got Back” — a song dedicated to a man’s love of, well, butts.

Some social media manager has a taste for catchy ’90s rap.

Even Jet Blue was impressed.

The tweet had a mixed online reaction.

While “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela tweeted excitedly at Delta’s ability to “make this jet twerk @ 10k feet,” others responded with the simple message, “No.”

