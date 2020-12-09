We followed a Delta cleaning crew to see how the airline is sanitizing planes as travel ramps back up

Jacqueline Baylon, Joshua Thomas

  • We followed a Delta Air Lines cleaning crew for a day and saw its aeroplane sanitization methods in action.
  • Air travel is slowly ramping back up, but is still less than half of pre-pandemic levels, when 2 million Americans flew daily.
  • The pandemic has forced around 100,000 workers out of the airline industry.
  View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

