Delta (DAL) Solves Airport Security Lines...Now That No One Can Afford To Fly

Now that it’s too expensive to fly, planes are being grounded, in-flight meals are history, and airlines are among the most hated industries, Delta (DAL) has finally made it easier to get through airport security. (There are still lines at airports?) LA Times:



Later this month, Delta Air Lines customers will be able to avoid long security lines at Los Angeles International Airport by enrolling in a national program that provides priority lanes in passenger terminals.

…the Clear fast-pass system — using fingerprint and eye scanners — is designed to identify travellers and get them through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in a matter of minutes.

It’s not exactly Bill Maher’s dream, “Fly At Your Own Risk” Airlines, but it’ll have to do.

