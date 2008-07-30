Delta's (DAL) Saves Self By Socking It To Fliers: $50 Fee For Second Bag

Delta (DAL) customers may think they are getting a bargain because DAL isn’t one of the countless airlines that now charges for checking the first piece of luggage. Think again. If you’re not going overseas, your second piece of luggage now costs $50 (in coach). A third bag costs $125. See the full list of baggage claim fees here.



Annoying? Of course. But now that every airline executive agrees that the industry, in its current state, doesn’t function at $125 oil, airlines are doing what they have to do.

