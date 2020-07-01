Delta is bringing booze back on board — but only for some passengers

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines said it would resume serving beer and wine on its flights – but only for first class and extra-legroom passengers.

The airline, along with many others, cut its alcohol service during the coronavirus pandemic to cut down on interactions between passengers and crew members.

Liquor, however, won’t be available on domestic routes because it involves more contact, the airline said.

On Delta’s longer international flights, liquor is still served.

As demand for air travel has slowly begun to limp back, passengers have noticed a variety of changes. One of the less welcome ones: cuts to alcohol service on flights.

For some passengers, however, the forced teetotalism is coming to an end.

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it will resume serving beer and wine to some passengers on some flights. Specifically, the service will be available for passengers flying in domestic first class and Delta’s extra-legroom coach seats, or Comfort Plus.

Liquor, however, will not be available on domestic routes. In a press release, the airline said that it’s because most “other adult beverage options” have more touch points, while beer and wine are self-contained. On Delta’s longer international flights, liquor is still served.

To reduce direct contact between cabin crew and passengers, flight attendants will pass cans and bottles to passengers using serving trays, the airline said.

“In keeping with the Delta CareStandard, our goal is to serve all of our food and beverage offerings in the safest way possible – both for our customers and employees,” Allison Ausband, Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service, said in the press release. “These selections are the first step towards a normalized beverage offering while we continue to keep customer and crew safety at the centre of everything we do.”

There was no immediate word on when Delta will resume normal service in economy or bring liquor back to its offerings.

American Airlines had also cut alcohol service on flights, but would still serve first class passengers on request.

