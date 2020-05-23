Delta Air Lines will be the last US passenger airline to retire its MD-80 fleet in June. Take a look back at the all-American 'Mad Dog' jet.

Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88.

Delta Air Lines is advancing the retirement date of its McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft to June 2.

The Long Beach, California-built jets joined the Delta fleet in 1987 and also flew for Trans World Airlines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

Delta is the last US passenger airline to operate the aircraft with American and Allegiant having retired theirs over the past two years.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Delta Air Lines has given an early retirement date to its McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series aircraft as the carrier seeks to swiftly move forward with a fleet renewal plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

June 2 will be the last day that the iconic T-tailed aircraft produced in Long Beach, California will fly for a US passenger airline with the final MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft descending upon Delta’s Atlanta hub for the last time. For the MD-90, the final flight will arrive from Houston at 8:58 a.m. while the final MD-88 will arrive from Washington, DC at 10 a.m.

After flying Delta passengers one last time, the jets will head to Blytheville, Arkansas for retirement, 350 miles away from Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta. Replacing the aircraft will largely be Delta’s newest arrival, the Airbus A220.

The retirement plans put an end to a 33-year era of the iconic aircraft flying for Delta. Dating back to the 1980s, Delta’s ageing McDonnell Douglas fleet features some of the oldest aircraft still flying for the airline, made by a manufacturer that no longer exists.

Take a look back at the McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-80 series was the successor to the smaller Douglas DC-9, with McDonnell Aircraft and Douglas Aircraft Company merging in 1967.

Getty Images A McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: New York Times

Its predecessor, the DC-9, was a tried and true short-haul aircraft with typical seating of fewer than 140 passengers.

AP A Douglas DC-9.

Source: Delta Museum

The MD-80 expanded on the design and offered better range and a longer fuselage to seat more passengers, as well as improvements in the cockpit, avionics, and engines.

Getty A McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: Delta Museum

Powering the aircraft would be two rear-mounted Pratt & Whitney JT8D engines.

Bettmann/Getty A Pratt & Whitney JT8D engine.

Source: Pratt & Whitney

Mounting the engines at the rear of the aircraft instead of under the wings offered a quiet cabin for those seated towards the front but a noisy ride for those in the last few rows.

John Gress/Reuters An American Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

The same engines were used on the Boeing 727, a tri-engine jet with a similar T-tail design.

Reuters/Mike Segar A Delta Air Lines Boeing 727.

Airlines like Delta had opted for the MD-80 as a replacement to the 727 since the former was able to offer better economics with only two engines.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: Delta Museum

The MD-80 series was built at McDonnell Douglas’ Long Beach, California facility on the grounds of Long Beach Airport.

AP Photo/John Hayes McDonnell Douglas’ Long Beach facility.

Source: Boeing

It was the main production plant for the newly-combined company and produced the likes of the Douglas DC-10,

AP A McDonnell Douglas DC-10.

McDonnell Douglas MD-11,

Ilya Naymushin/Reuters A Lufthansa Cargo MD-11

And C-17 Globemaster III, the last plane to be built in Long Beach.

US Air Force/Airman 1st Class Michael D. Mathews A C-17 Globemaster III on a flight line at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.

Production began in the late 1970s with the jet taking its first flight in October 1979.

AP Photo/John Hayes McDonnell Douglas’ Long Beach facility.

Source: Boeing

Swissair took delivery of the first model one year later in 1980.

STR News/Reuters A Swissair McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: Boeing

The all-American jet became popular with airlines around the world including Trans World Airlines…

AP Photo/Tom Gannam Trans World Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80s.

American Airlines…

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters An American Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Alitalia…

Etienne DE MALGLAIVE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty An Alitalia MD-80.

Volotea…

InsectWorld / Shutterstock.com A Volotea McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Alaska Airlines…

Reuters An Alaska Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Allegiant Air…

Reuters An Allegiant Air McDonnell Douglas MD-83.

Avianca…

Ivan Cholakov/Shutterstock.com An Avianca McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

And Spirit Airlines.

Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock.com A Spirit Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Following the original MD-80, McDonnell Douglas kept the series going by introducing incremental variants, each with their own improvements but with the same overall design.

Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters A McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

The MD-82, for example, featured higher performance engines to utilise airports at high altitudes in hot conditions.

STR New/Reuters A McDonnell Douglas MD-82.

Source: Delta Museum

The MD-83 was a long-range variant with additional fuel capacity for longer flights.

Reuters A McDonnell Douglas MD-83.

Source: Airliners.net

The MD-87 had a shorter fuselage and offered greater range.

Photo by JOKER/Hady Khandani/ullstein bild via Getty An Iberia McDonnell Douglas MD-87.

Source: Airliners.net

The MD-88, one of the two types being retired by Delta, had a more advanced cockpit.

Tami Chappell/Reuters A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88.

Source: Delta Museum

The MD-90 series then came in the 1990s offering greater fuel efficiency, new engines, and cockpit improvements.

AP Photo/John Hayes A McDonnell Douglas MD-90.

Source: Delta Museum

Powering the MD-90 were two International Aero Engines V2500 engines, similarly rear-mounted as part of a T-tail configuration.

AP Photo/Kin Cheung An International Aero Engines V2500 engine.

Source: Delta Museum

Delta Air Lines took the first delivery of the aircraft in 1995.

Mike Blake/Reuters A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-90.

Source: Delta Museum

The MD-80 series also included rear air-stairs, a typical feature on larger T-tails like the DC-9 and 727.

AP Photo/Matt York A McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

And they could seat around 150 passengers in a 2-3 configuration typically split between first/business class and economy.

AP Photo/Matt York Inside a McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

The cockpit was also a favourite among pilots due to its quirks. For example, pilots would have to look through a mirror on the dashboard to check the compass which was located behind the co-pilot’s head.

Sorbis / Shutterstock.com A McDonnell Douglas MD-80 cockpit.

Source: YouTube – Kent Wien

The jet also earned the nickname “Mad Dog.”

Tami Chappell/Reuters A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88.

American Airlines was one of the MD-80s largest operators, having nearly 400 at its high point. The airline received an influx of MD-80s, known as Super 80s at American, following a merger with TWA.

John Gress/Reuters An American Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: Planespotters.net

Once a staple of American’s short-to-medium haul fleet, the MD-80 could be seeing flying regularly from its bases in Chicago and Dallas. Key routes included New York-Chicago and Chicago-Dallas.

John Gress/Reuters An American Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

American Airlines retired its MD-80 fleet in September 2019, replacing it with the Boeing 737 and Boeing 737 Max.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max aeroplane.

A year earlier, ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air retired its MD-80s.

Jim Urquhart/Reuters An Allegiant Air MD-80 in Ogden, Utah.

Delta Air Lines then remained as the final MD-80 series operator with the MD-88 and MD-90.

Tami Chappell/Reuters A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-90.

The two are set to be retired from Delta’s fleet on June 2, flying their final flights to Atlanta, Georgia, and all arriving before midday.

Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88.

Source: Delta Air Lines

The aircraft will then be sent to Blytheville, Arkansas for retirement, ending Delta’s 33-year history with the aircraft and leaving no scheduled US passenger airline to operate the jet.

Carlos Yudica / Shutterstock.com A Delta Air Lines McDonnell Douglas MD-88.

Source: Delta Air Lines

The aircraft’s legacy lives on with the Boeing 717, which carried on the T-tail’s legacy after a merger between McDonnell Douglas and Boeing with a near-identical overall design.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717.

Delta similarly operates the 717, having acquired the fleet from AirTran, but is likely retiring that fleet soon as well.

AP An AirTran Airways Boeing 717.

With most US and European airlines retiring the aircraft, the largest concentration remains in Asia and particularly, Iran.

EvrenKalinbacak / Shutterstock.com An ATA Airlines McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

World Atlantic Airways, a US charter airline that also operates removal flights for the US Department of Homeland Security, will become the largest American operator of the series.

Lukas Wunderlich / Shutterstock.com A World Atlantic Airways McDonnell Douglas MD-80.

Source: The Aviation Herald and Planespotters.net

Though it outlasted its manufacturer, the MD-80 couldn’t last forever. Another iconic American airliner is retiring from American skies.

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty A McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.