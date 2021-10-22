Delta Air Lines is restoring 13 routes out of New York this fall that were suspended during the pandemic – see the full list

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A320. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock.com

Delta is restarting 13 routes out of New York this fall, including nine domestic and four international.

The added flights will increase capacity by 25% compared to summer 2021 as business and leisure demand increases.

The restorations and added frequencies will make Delta the largest carrier out of both JFK and LaGuardia airports.

Delta Air Lines announced it is adding over 100 daily flights and 8,000 more seats per day out of New York this fall and restoring 13 routes that were suspended during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Delta announced a significant increase in available daily seats and flights this fall as it continues its post-pandemic recovery. The added flights and frequencies will be a 25% increase compared to summer 2021, with over 400 daily flights, and make it the biggest carrier operating out of New York’s JFK International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, according to the carrier. Delta said business and leisure travel demand is up, and the carrier is responding with more options and capacity.

“We’re adding 25% more capacity this fall to meet the significant demand for business and international travel going into next year,” said Delta’s senior vice president of network planning Joe Esposito. “We continue to provide more choice and convenience while rebuilding our global connectivity and delivering what Delta does best – putting our customers first with exceptional, reliable service and a premium travel experience.”

Part of the added capacity includes restoring all 40 of the carrier’s most popular domestic markets from New York by next month, according to Delta. The airline is also launching a new nonstop route between LaGuardia and Worcester, Massachusetts on November 1.

In addition to domestic routes, Delta is also reinstating four high-demand international routes from New York-JFK to Europe, Africa, South America, and Mexico, as well as adding frequencies to Paris, London, and Dublin in Europe, St. Thomas and St. Martin in the Caribbean, and Tel Aviv, Israel. Moreover, travelers can choose from three new routes to Panama City, Panama from Los Angeles, New York, and Orlando beginning in December.

Here’s a closer look at Delta’s 13 restored routes.

Between JFK and Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Tayvay/Shutterstock

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between New York and Lagos on December 7. The outbound redeye will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, while the morning return will fly on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Delta will be the only airline to fly this route.

Between JFK and Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt, Germany Pigprox/Shutterstock

Delta will restore nonstop service between New York and Frankfurt on December 13. The outbound will be a late afternoon flight while the return will operate in the morning. Delta will face competition from Singapore Airlines and German national carrier Lufthansa.

Between JFK and São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil f11photo/Shutterstock

Delta will restore thrice-weekly nonstop service between New York and São Paulo on December 19, though frequency will increase to daily by June 2022. The redeye outbound will operate on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while the return will run in the morning on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Delta will face competition from American Airlines and Latin American airline LATAM.

Between JFK and Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Shutterstock.com

Delta will restore Saturday-only nonstop service between New York and Los Cabos on December 19, though the route will only run on Sundays through January 2. Passengers will only have one option in each direction, with the outbound leaving in the morning and the return departing in the afternoon. Delta will face competition from American Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Between LaGuardia and Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota, Florida Pola Damonte via Getty Images/Getty Images

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Sarasota on November 7. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Republic Airways as Delta Connection. The airline will see competition from Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways.

Between LaGuardia and Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Jeffrey Collins/AP

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Columbia on November 4. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air as Delta Connection. The airline will be the route’s sole operator.

Between LaGuardia and Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Burlington on November 4. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air as Delta Connection. The airline will be the route’s sole operator.

Between JFK and Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Roberto Galan/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Norfolk on November 7. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air as Delta Connection. The airline will compete with American Airlines on the route.

Between JFK and Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio pawel.gaul/Getty Images

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Columbus on November 6. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiaries Endeavor Air and Republic Airways as Delta Connection. The airline will face competition from American Airlines.

Between JFK and Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Baltimore on November 7. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air as Delta Connection. American Airlines will be the carrier’s only competitor.

Between Newark and Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between Newark and Raleigh on November 7. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Endeavor Air as Delta Connection. The carrier will compete with JetBlue Airways and United Airlines on the route.

Between JFK and West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and West Palm Beach on December 18. The flight will be operated by Delta mainline. JetBlue Airways will be the only competitor.

Between LaGuardia and Key West, Florida

Key West, Florida Dennis Kartenkaemper/Shutterstock

Delta will restore daily nonstop service between New York and Key West on December 18. The flight will be operated by the company’s regional subsidiary Republic Airways as Delta Connection. The carrier will compete with American Airlines on the route.