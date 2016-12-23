Delta says they removed the YouTube prankster for disrupting 'the cabin with provocative behaviour'

YouTube star Adam Saleh on Wednesday claimed he was kicked off a Delta flight for speaking Arabic, an assertion that drew scepticism online because of his history of posting prank videos involving airlines. Delta Airlines has responded saying they removed the YouTube star because “he sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behaviour including shouting.”

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.