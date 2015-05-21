Delta's hilarious new safety video features the stars from 23 of most viral memes ever

Madison Malone Kircher

Many flights come equipped with wifi, but with its latest safety video, Delta is bringing even more of the internet to the skies.

Featuring 23 different memes, the video provides an entertaining spin on the otherwise boring instructions for seat belts and emergency exits that precedes all flights. 

The video kicks off with some music from the “Keyboard Cat.”

Keyboard cat gif Play GIFYoutube

Next up, “Double Rainbow Guy” demonstrates the appropriate use of the overhead container. 

Double rainbow gifPlay GIFYoutube

Here we see the “Annoying Orange” being safely stowed for takeoff. 

Irate orangePlay GIFYoutube

“Roomba Cat” glides down the aisles in his signature shark costume. 

Kitten on a roombaPlay GIFYoutube

Next, viewers experience the “Invisible Seat Prank,” while learning about emergency exits. 

Cherry gifPlay GIFYoutube

Seatbelt safety is brought to life by “The Evolution of Dance.”

Jump on it dance gifPlay GIFYoutube

Next up is one of the “Slow Mo Guys” being hit in the face with jello. 

The slow mo guys jello gifPlay GIFYoutube

Once the seatbelt sign is is turned off, passengers are free to move about the cabin and “Do the Harlem Shake.”

Harlem shakePlay GIFYoutube

“Deltalina” and “The Screaming Goat” remind passengers that smoking is prohibited during the flight. 

Deltalina gifPlay GIFYoutube

Next, it’s “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.”

Dancing bananaPlay GIFYoutube

“Dramatic Chipmunk” points out the emergency exits on the plane. 

Gopher gifPlay GIFYoutube

Next, oxygen masks are demonstrated by the grown up brothers from “Charlie Bit Me.”

Charlie bit me gifPlay GIFYoutube

In the event of a water landing, keep a lookout for “Overly Attached Girlfriend.”

Crazy girlPlay GIFYoutube

 Delta throws it way back with the “Autodesk Dancing Baby,” rocking a flotation device. 

Autodesk dancing baby gifPlay GIFYoutube

Next, one of the critters from “Tiny Hamsters Eating Burritos” munches away on a tray table. 

Hamster burrito gifPlay GIF

Here we see “Nyan Cat” bouncing around the cabin tailed by his signature rainbow. 

Nyan catPlay GIFYoutube

“Doge” shows passengers where to the printed version of the sa fey information in the seat back pocket. 

Doge gif Play GIFYoutube

Finally, the captain wishes passengers a enjoyable flight. 

Mentos gifPlay GIFYoutube

There is an Easter egg at the end of the video where viewers can see different versions featuring even more memes, mixed together by none other than Tom Dickinson from “Will It Blend?”

Will it blend gifPlay GIFYoutube

You can watch the whole video here or below. 

