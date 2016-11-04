Delta's new cabin is adding a touch of luxury to economy flying

Delta Delta Premium cabin.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines rolled out its new international premium economy service — appropriately named Delta Premium.

The new cabin offering is the latest step in CEO Ed Bastian’s quest to offer his customers a more premium experience and will slot in perfectly between the airline’s Delta One premium cabin and its traditional economy class service.

Here are the stats on the new cabin.

Delta Premium offers up to 96.52cms of space between each row of seats — roughly half a foot more than economy.

The new seats are also about an inch wider than economy at 48.26cms and offers a greater degree of recline. Further, Delta premium seats feature adjustable head and leg rests.

In addition to more comfortable seats, Delta Premium will also offer flyers such luxury amenities as Westin Heavenly blankets and TUMI travel kits.

Delta Premium customers will also be treated to pre-flight beverage services as well as Sky Priority boarding and baggage services. In-flight entertainment will be courtesy of a 13.3 inch high definition display with noise-cancelling headphones.

In recent years, Delta has worked to segment their product offerings to more effectively fulfil the specific needs of its customers. The advent of Comfort Plus and Delta One cater those looking for more luxury while Basic Economy is targeted at those seeking a no-frills flying experience.

“Delta Premium is Delta’s latest example of paying careful attention to what customers tell us they want and responding with unique products designed to meet their individual needs,” Delta CMO Tim Mapes said in a statement.

Airbus Delta Airbus A350-900.

The new cabin also allows the Atlanta-based carrier to better match up with partner airline Virgin Atlantic’s existing premium economy offering.

Delta Premium will debut in the fall of 2017 with the airline’s new fleet of Airbus A350 wide-body jets. The new cabin will begin to appear in Delta’s Boeing 777-200 aircraft in 2018.

