Valued Delta Customers Get Porsche Rides To The Plane

The Porsche Cayenne S.

Photo: Porsche

Delta flyers at the Atlanta airport may spot an unexpected vehicle on the tarmac: a Porsche Cayenne S. Among the planes and baggage trucks, the luxury crossover is there for passenger transport, but not for just any traveller.The “Porsche Shuttle” is reserved for diamond- and platinum-level frequent flyers.



The luxury cars are provided by Porsche Cars North America Inc., which also suggested the idea, according to the Wall Street Journal. On top of speeding from one terminal to the next in a $66,000 car, privileged customers get to use corridors and stairways usually reserved for employees.

As economy class travellers are increasingly squeezed by rising fares and disappearing service, airlines are competing for profits to be made from offering top-class perks to those who travel the most often.

The unexpected Porsche ride — Delta does not advertise the service, the WSJ reports — is an easy way to make those customers feel valued.

