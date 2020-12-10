Delta scraps change fees on international flights, joining American Airlines

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Delta is permanently dropping change fees for all international flights that start in North America.

American Airlines has already done the same, and both airlines have also dropped change fees for domestic flights.

Airlines have been looking to bolster passenger traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the US economic downturn, which has hit the travel industry especially hard.

Delta Air Lines has scrapped change fees for international flights.

According to a statement from the airline, Delta “is permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America, effective immediately.”

The airline is also dropping change fees for all flights purchased through March 30, 2021. The new policy does not apply to basic economy tickets, Delta said.

“We don’t want just another reason why customers are nervous about booking and making advanced travel plans,” CEO Ed Bastian said during an interview with CNBC, per NBC News.

Delta, along with American and United, had already dropped change fees for domestic flights earlier this year. In November,American expanded its policy to include international flights and long-haul travel. American Airlines passengers are also allowed to enjoy the full value of their tickets if they make any changes before their travel date.

The US Bureau of Transportation Statistics said change fees have historically been a strong source of revenue to airlines, bringing in $US2.8 billion in 2019.

