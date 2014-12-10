Delta Will Offer 5 New Classes In 2015 -- Including A Super First Class!

Forget everything you knew about flying Delta.

Beginning March 1, 2o15, the airline will modify existing levels of service — and add a few new ones to bring ticket offerings to a whopping total total of 5 choices.

If that’s overwhelming to you, don’t worry. We’ve broken it down.

According to Delta, this is the future of commercial flying:

Delta One

Delta One’s claim to fame is its lay-flat beds.

Delta One is the top tier of the new service choices, occupying the spot of what was formerly called Business Elite. Like Business Elite, it offers fancy lay-flat beds and priority boarding, as well as other amenities such as a Tumi travel kit, bedding provided by Westin, and chef-curated menus.

Access to wifi and Delta’s premium entertainment suite, Delta Studio, also comes with the ticket.

Delta One will be available on long-haul international flights, as well as domestic flights between New York’s JFK and Los Angles or San Francisco.

First Class

Delta First Class offers ample legroom and many of the benefits from Delta One.

First Class comes in below Delta One and has been upgraded with spiffy new quilted seat covers. It comes with many of the benefits of Delta One, apart from the beds.

Meals are included on flights longer than 900 miles, and premium snacks are served on flights longer than 250 miles. First Class travellers will also have access to power outlets on many planes, as well as pre-flight and in-flight beer, wine, and spirits.

Like Delta One, First Class provides access to wifi and Delta Studio. First Class customers will also have access to a dedicated overhead compartment space.

First Class will be available on all of Delta’s domestic routes.

Comfort Plus

Delta Think of Comfort Plus like a middle-of-the-road class, sandwiched between Economy and First Class.

Delta’s Comfort Plus is a new level of service, a hybrid of economy and First Class. Not quite as much legroom as First Class, but about 4 inches more than economy. Call it “Second Class.”

Priority boarding (after First Class and Delta One), dedicated overhead space, complimentary beer, wine, and spirits, and “premium snacks” on flights longer than 900 miles round out the details.

Like Delta One and First Class, you also get access to the Delta Studio and wifi.

Long-haul international flights offer meal service, a sleep kit, and extra reclining room. The New York JFK-to-Los Angeles route also includes a sleep kit and a “Luvo” snack wrap with frozen yogurt.

Economy and Economy Basic

Delta Delta has broken down Economy into two tickets: Main Cabin and Basic.

Main Cabin Economy and Basic Economy are the last and least of the offerings. Both services occupy the “main cabin” area, and offer complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and snacks, as well as access to wifi and Delta Studio “when available.”

Passengers in both classes can buy food off the Eats menu on flights longer than 900 miles.

But that’s where the similarities end. Unlike all other service offerings, with Basic Economy you can’t select your seat before you board — it will be assigned at check-in.

You will also not be able to change your ticket. At all. Ever. No refunds.

As for regular economy (what Delta is calling “Main Cabin”), you still get to choose your flight and have some flexibility with changes or cancellations. On long-haul international routes, you even get meal service, a choice of wine, beer, or spirits, and a sleeping kit. So it’s not all that bad.

Delta hopes to finish upgrading its fleet of planes for the new levels of service by mid next year.

