Delta is ambitiously promising it will respond to all tweets from customers within an hour

Delta Airlines is promising customers it will respond to all their queries within an hour.

And the airline is so sure of its social customer service prowess that it has taken out a print advert to promote it.

Senior Twitter execs were tweeting about the ad on Wednesday:

Our friends @Delta are taking customer service to the next level. Congrats to the @DeltaAssist team! pic.twitter.com/pcylVpY0Q1

— Chris Moody (@chrismoodycom) November 25, 2015

Publicly stating a response time is a big commitment for a brand, not least an airline.

Airlines have historically been one of the lowest-scoring categories tracked by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and they receive scores of queries and complaints over Twitter each day about everything from late flights to lost luggage.

But Delta has even won customer service awards for keeping on top of the deluge of incoming tweets. Skift, a travel industry intelligence service, reported in July that the @Delta and @DeltaAssist accounts had a 40.9% response rate to questions, citing research from social media analytics company Socialbakers.

So the advert suggests Delta is stepping up its social media game even further by promising to respond to all tweets within an hour. Its customers will certainly let it know via Twitter if it doesn’t live up to the claim.

