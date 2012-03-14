A Delta Jet Rolls Off The Runway In Atlanta

A Delta jet with no passengers rolled off the runway at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Tuesday morning in what was supposed to be a routine test.



Delta spokesman Eric Torbenson told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that mechanics “experienced a problem with the braking system” as they were testing the jet’s engines.

Torbenson said the jet sustained “significant damage,” the AP reports. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport is the busiest in the world with more than 89 million annual passengers.

Here’s a video of the Boeing 737 in an embankment after the incident, courtesy of the AP.



