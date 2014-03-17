A Delta Flight Last Night Lost A Wing Panel -- Here's What It Looked Like From Inside

A Delta flight from Detroit and Atlanta on Sunday lost part of its wing panel while en route.

From ABC:

David Watterson, a passenger on the flight, was dozing off when he says he heard a big boom. He noticed a section of the plane’s wing exposed and hydraulic fluid leaking.

“All the passengers were remarkably calm,” he said. He says he did not feel any immediate danger, but it was “concerning to see a big chunk of the plane missing.”