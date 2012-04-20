Delta Passenger: My Flight Just Hit A Bird, The Cabin Filled With Smoke, And We Had An Emergency Landing!

Photo: Andrei Dimofte via Flickr

Delta flight 1063 was supposed to take off at 3:19 EST and land in Los Angeles after 7pm.Instead, the plane hit a bird during take off, the cabin filled up with smoke, and the plane landed back at JFK four minutes later.



All 172 passengers and 7 crew members are fine.

Matthew Kroll, who was on the flight tell us: “We were taking off and two seconds off the ground, the whole plane shutters and you hear this low growl. Then you smell the smoke in the cabin.”

“People were relatively calm because it happened about three second after take-off. Everyone saw what happened and you could smell it. It was more dead bird than smoke. The pilot came out and said we have to circle back. It took about four minutes and we were back on the runway.”

Terrifying!

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the details of this story, and says the plane is currently under inspection at JFK. The company is figuring out how to get its passengers out to LA and compensate them for the lost time.

This is a photo from inside the plane, after it landed:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.