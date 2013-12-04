An Entire Delta Flight Was Bumped So Florida's Basketball Team Could Use The Plane

A flight from Gainesville to Atlanta was cancelled and passengers were forced to make other arrangements so that the University of Florida basketball team could use the plane to travel to Connecticut

according to Doug Finger of The Gainesville Sun.

Passengers on the cancelled flight were told their plane had “mechanical difficulty.” However, the passengers later noticed that the Gators basketball team was boarding the plane.

The charter plane originally scheduled on Sunday afternoon to carry the Gators basketball team was grounded for maintenance. While the Gators did not play UConn until Monday night, Delta chose to cancel the commercial flight and give that plane to the team.

All of the approximately 50 passengers were booked on other flights. But at least one passenger was moved to a flight that did not leave until Monday and other passengers had to travel to other airports in the state.

While some passengers missed important events, including one person that reportedly missed a funeral, maybe it was the Gators that should have been bumped. They lost to UConn on a buzzer-beater (video via Deadspin.com).



