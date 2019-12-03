An emergency evacuation slide accidentally fell from a Delta plane and landed in someone's backyard in Boston

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images File photo: TAP cabin crew members jump from a smoke filled mock-up A-320 fuselage onto an evacuation slide during a practice of abandoning a plane on fire at TAP Air Portugal training centre in Lisbon International Airport on October 19, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal. TAP Air Portugal training facility includes two flight simulators, one for medium range and one for long range flights, manufactures by Thales at a cost of some 25 million euros each.

An uninflated evacuation slide fell off of a Delta plane on Sunday as the jet prepared to land at Boston Logan Airport.

The slide fell into a backyard in Milton, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb. It knocked down some tree branches as it fell, but no one was injured.

The Boeing 767-400 was flying from Paris, and was on its final approach to Boston.

The pilot of Delta Air Lines flight 405 from Paris to Boston reported hearing a loud noise as the plane lined up on its final approach to Boston’s Logan Airport the Boston Globe reported.

Stephanie Leguia, a resident of Milton, MA – a Boston suburb – told the Boston Herald that she was standing in a neighbour’s backyard on Adams Street chatting when the uninflated slide fell from the sky, bringing down several tree branches along the way.

The slide, which was uninflated, looked like a “giant silver tarp,” she said.

Evacuation slide from Delta Air Lines flight 405 falls into front yard of Massachusetts home. https://t.co/OS3QVHtfyU pic.twitter.com/91cIxOct77 — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) December 2, 2019

Leguia and her neighbour inspected the item and found a “Boeing” logo. They called the police, suspecting that it fell from a plane. No one was injured by the falling slide.

According to data from FlightRadar24, the flight was operated by a Boeing 767-300 plane. Flight playback data shows that the plane was at an altitude of 2,200 feet and descending when it crossed Adams Street in Milton, four minutes before it landed at Logan Airport.

Delta technicians inspected the plane after it landed and found that a slide was missing. The plane landed without any other incident.

Sunday was expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period, with US airlines carrying a record 3.1 million passengers.

Aeroplane evacuation slides are designed to automatically inflate if an aeroplane door is opened without the slide being disarmed. They are used to speed evacuation of a plane during an emergency on the ground, including an emergency landing.

Milton sits directly under the approach path for runway 4L at Logan. In 2010, the body of a 16-year-old suspected stowaway fell from a plane into the neighbourhood.

A Delta spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment to Business Insider, but confirmed to the Boston Globe that the slide fell from the plane. The said it is investigation the incident.

