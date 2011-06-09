Delta Charges U.S. Soldiers $2,800 To Bring Home Gear From Afghanistan

Despite having military travel orders allowing them to carry four bags on flights home from the Afghan War, Delta charged an Army unit returning to Ft. Polk, La. $200 apiece for the fourth bag.



Only after a pair of Sergeants from the unit posted a YouTube video about the incident did Delta reverse its policy to comply with, what the soldiers maintain, is airline’s contract with the U.S. military.

The Staff Sergeant in the video paid his fee on a case containing his M-4, M203 grenade launcher, and 9 mm pistol.

