People are furious because Delta is censoring the same-sex kissing in 'Carol'

The Oscar-nominated movie “Carol” explores the secret love affair between a young aspiring photographer (Rooney Mara) and an older woman (Cate Blanchett) in 1950s New York.

In an ironic twist, it seems how they express their love is too risque for today’s airlines.

People are furious after news has spread on social media that Delta flights are showing an edited version of “Carol” in which not only sex scenes between the two characters are edited out, but scenes of the two women kissing have also been scrubbed.

It began when comedian Cameron Esposito tweeted the revelation when watching the movie on a flight:

Watched CAROL on a plane & they edited it so the main characters never even kiss. Booooooo. Two women kissing is fine for planes.

— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 3, 2016

Esposito went on to add that someone next to her was watching an episode of “Billions,” which showed a kinky sex scene.

BTW my seatmate totally watching something where Paul Giamatti was participating in BDSM w/ a lady but CAROL had no kissing!? VERY MAD.

— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 3, 2016

Entertainment Weekly reached out to Delta Airlines for comment and was told that the distributor of the movie, The Weinstein Company, sent them two versions, the theatrical version of the movie with the sex scenes and same-sex kisses, and an edited version with all of it edited out. The edited version was chosen for Delta’s in-flight entertainment.

“If we were worried about kissing we wouldn’t be showing the film in the first place, but because there are scenes with more than a few seconds of nudity, we opted for the edited version instead of the theatrical version,” Delta told EW in a statement.

The screenwriter of “Carol,” Phyllis Nagy, noted on Twitter that not all airlines are using the edited version:

@trishbendix @Delta domestic airlines that took the theatrical rather than edited version: American and United.

— Phyllis Nagy (@PhyllisNagy) August 4, 2016

The Weinstein Company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

