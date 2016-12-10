Delta may bring back a perk it got rid of years ago

Delta Delta Airlines Airbus A321 interior.

This week, Delta Air Lines announced that it is testing complimentary meals in economy class on certain flights between New York and California.

According to the Atlanta-based airline, the test period began on November 1 and will conclude on December 15 on board Los Angeles and San Francisco bound flights.

“We are constantly actively listening to our customers and employees, gathering their feedback and testing new products on board to continuously improve the overall experience,” Delta’s senior vice president of in-flight service, Allison Ausband, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Testing meals on Transcon flights is part of our commitment to be thoughtful about our offerings and make decisions based on customers’ needs.”

Delta will evaluate whether or not to keep serving free meals at the end of the test.

On Morning flights, Delta is testing a breakfast sandwich and a “Luvo Breakfast Medley.” Afternoon flights will offer a turkey sandwich and a vegetable wrap.

Once commonplace on domestic flights in the US, economy cabin in-flight meals fell victim to cost-cutting measures during the recession.

The potential return of in-flight meals is the latest example of how US airlines including Delta are beginning to walk back on some cuts. In July, Delta began offering free streaming entertainment on all Wi-Fi equipped flights. In February, American Airlines brought back free snacks in economy class along with expanded complimentary in-flight entertainment options.

Delta said on Thursday that it will revamp its snack selection in economy with larger portions and brand-name offerings, as opposed to its current airline-branded items.

