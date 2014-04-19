Delta Flight Ordered To Remote Part Of Denver Airport After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat discovered on a Delta Airlines plane led authorities to direct the plane to a remote section of Denver International Airport for further investigation, The Denver Channel reports.

During the flight, a flight attendant found a note in the rear galley indicating a bomb was on board, sources told Denver Channel.

Denver-bound Flight 1500 out of Detroit, Mich., had 151 passengers on board, Denver Post reports.

One passenger told the Post that everyone on board was taken away from the area, and were not allowed to retrieve any of their belongings.

Police officers are bringing in K-9 units to investigate, according to radio traffic picked up by The Denver Channel.

This post will be updated as we learn more.

