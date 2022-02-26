Black woman accuses Delta of booting her to the back of a plane to make room for 2 white passengers, reports say

A Delta flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Photo, File

A Black woman says she was made to move to the back of a plane during a Delta flight, per ABC7.

Camille Henderson claims that she was asked to move to give two white passengers more room, reports say.

She told The Daily Beast she felt “dehumanized” by the experience.

A Black woman has accused Delta Airlines of booting her to the back of a plane, mid-flight, to make room for two white passengers, ABC7 Bay Area was first to report.

Camille Henderson of Alameda, California was flying to San Francisco from Atlanta, Georgia in early February when the incident reportedly took place.

She was sitting in 15A —a window seat — before being told to move to row 34 about an hour into the flight, according to ABC7.

Henderson claims she was told to move after two women, who were both white, complained to flight attendants about their seating arrangements. They were seated in 15B and 15C — the middle and aisle seats of the row Henderson was sitting in.

The Daily Beast reported that the women claimed they were supposed to have first-class seats but didn’t have physical tickets to prove this. Delta staff said they couldn’t seat them in first-class if they didn’t have physical tickets, according to a recording reviewed by the media outlet.

Henderson tried to sleep during the disagreement between the women and cabin crew, she told The Daily Beast, but a flight attendant woke her to ask her if she was traveling alone.

The flight attendant allegedly told her that if she moved, it would give the two women more room, Henderson claims, per The Daily Beast.

“Me, as a Black woman, I was displaced to make two white women comfortable. That doesn’t make any sense to me,” Henderson told ABC7.

She said she only agreed to change seats so as not to make a scene.”I don’t want to be the angry Black woman that doesn’t listen to the rules, even though the rules were that I paid for a seat and I went to my seat and I didn’t ask to move,” Henderson told The Daily Beast.

She told the media outlet she was offered a complimentary cocktail, but she doesn’t drink alcohol.

Henderson said she wants Delta Airlines to acknowledge the situation. “I’m not looking for anything from Delta, I’m not looking to be compensated,” she said, per the media outlet. “It’s just a simple acknowledgment of a situation that they put me through that made me feel dehumanized.”

Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.