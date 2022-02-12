I flew Delta for the first time in years and I’m convinced it’s the best airline for coach passengers — even with a delay

I recently flew round-trip from NYC to Phoenix on Delta. It was my first time using the airline in years. The author on her return flight to New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

I paid $283 for my round-trip tickets between NYC and Phoenix in January, and it was one of the cheapest flights available when I booked three weeks before my trip. According to Kayak, this is average pricing. A screenshot of Kayak’s search engine for flights between New York and Phoenix. Kayak/Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Kayak

Delta flies to over 300 locations around the world in more than 50 countries, according to their website. The author’s plane arrives at the gate. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Delta

On my first Delta flight to Phoenix, I was surprised to have such a great experience in coach. The author on her Delta flight to Phoenix. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the way back to New York, I hoped the airline would live up to my first flight. It did — both flights left me feeling more relaxed than I normally do traveling in economy. The author’s seat on her way back to New York. Joey Hadden/Insider

I didn’t check bags but noticed touchless bag tag printing for easy service. I’ve seen similar kiosks for JetBlue. Delta’s bag check station at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Joey Hadden/Insider

In Phoenix, I noticed Delta had a customer service area separate from the gates with touch-screen kiosks, which I haven’t seen before. All Delta terminals offer customer service, according to their website. Delta’s customer service area in terminal F. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Delta

I used my TSA PreCheck, which made security a breeze at both airports, leaving me with a lot of free time at the gates. The author waits at her gate. Joey Hadden/Insider

Both flights boarded quickly, too. Even though I was in the last group each time, I didn’t feel like I had to wait long. Delta starts by boarding first-class passengers. Joey Hadden/Insider

On each leg, I flew on a Boeing 767-400 plane, which was so big that I had to be directed to my seat. Passengers board the plane. Joey Hadden/Insider

Since I’m usually among the last to board in economy, I often worry about finding overhead space. On my first flight, I checked my bag for free at the gate when they filled up. Passengers make their way to their seats. Joey Hadden/Insider

But as I boarded the second flight, I noticed there was still plenty of space, and didn’t need the option. Every Delta passenger can bring a carry-on suitcase and personal item. People board the plane. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Delta

On my way to Phoenix, I traveled in basic economy and could not select my seat until check-in. On the way back, I flew regular economy and selected a seat when I purchased my ticket at no extra charge. Empty seats on the flight. Joey Hadden/Insider

I had no one sitting next to me on either flight. The author’s seat on the second flight. Joey Hadden/Insider

Delta’s seats were large enough that I still would have been comfortable with someone next to me. There was plenty of space for my legs and feet. The author sits in her seat. Joey Hadden/Insider

The seat pitch on my plane was 31-32 inches, compared to JetBlue’s 30-33 inch seat pitch, according to Seat Guru and The Points Guy. Both airlines have the largest seats available in coach. The author has extra space in her seat. Joey Hadden/Insider The Points Guy Sources: Seat Guru

Since I’m 5 foot (1.52m) 3, comfort is more important to me than space, and Delta’s economy seats were by far the most comfortable I’ve ever experienced on a plane. The author lounges on the plane. Joey Hadden/Insider

They were soft and squishy but just firm enough — more comfortable than most cars, in my opinion. Plus, they looked so clean that they felt brand new. An empty seat next to the author. Joey Hadden/Insider

The seat-back pocket was large enough to fit snacks, water, headphones, gum, and my phone. On other planes, I’ve found this pouch to be too small for all my essentials. The author packs the seat back pocket with essentials. Joey Haddden/Insider

Above me, I found the glowing blue lighting to be cool and comforting. I haven’t seen lighting like this on other recent flights. Blue lighting glows in the plane. Joey Hadden/Insider

The lighting continued into the bathroom, which was clean and easy to access from my seat. Blue lighting glows in the bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

I always feel anxious when I fly. Being stuck in one place for a set number of hours makes me uneasy, but Delta’s seat-back entertainment system helped keep me calm. The flight’s entertainment screen. Joey Hadden/Insider

Along with movies and shows, Delta offered a health and wellness section with calming music and meditations to ease travelers. Delta’s health and wellness section. Joey Hadden/Insider

On both flights, I started with a 20-minute guided meditation that helped me relax and almost put me to sleep — something I can rarely do on planes. The author begins a guided meditation. Joey Hadden/Insider

Flight attendants served complimentary snacks and beverages and offered sweet and salty options. They came around three times on the first flight and twice on the second. The author’s free snacks and a beverage. Joey Hadden/Insider

Usually, I find myself stuck holding onto my trash until the end of a flight, but on both flights, Delta’s attendants came around swiftly after each snack service. The author finishes her beverage. Joey Hadden/Insider

According to Business Travel News, Delta has the best on-time record of all the airlines in North America with an 88% success rate. A Delta flight takes off in April 2021. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images Source: Business Travel News

My first flight arrived a few minutes early, and my return flight was delayed, but I was barely affected by it. The author arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Joey Hadden/Insider

For the return trip, I received a notification at 7:30 a.m. saying that my noon flight would be delayed by 45 minutes. I was grateful to know so early, so I wasn’t stuck waiting at the airport. A flight notification hits the author’s phone early in the morning. Joey Hadden/Insider

The delayed flight took off around 1 p.m., an hour late. But the pilot announced we’d be flying faster to make up for lost time, and we landed in New York just 15 minutes later than our scheduled arrival. The author inside and outside of the plane. Joey Hadden/Insider