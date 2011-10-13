This Is The Best Airline For Corporate travellers

Photo: Andrei Dimofte via Flickr

Corporate travel buyers voted Delta Airlines their favourite airline this year, nabbing the top spot from former titleholder Continental, which is completing a merger with United, according to Business Travel News.Delta came in first in five of 10 categories, including flexibility in negotiating transient pricing and complaint/problem resolution.



It beat out United/Continental by 2/10 of a point.

American Airlines, which came in second place in last year’s survey, dropped to fourth place.

And Southwest Airlines came in last.

Most buyers (46%) also said there was no change in the quality of customer service for the major airlines over the past 12 months. 18% said it had improved, while 36% said it was worse.

BTN’s survey included 406 corporate travel buyers from organisations with more than $500,000 in annual U.S.-booked air volume. They were asked to rate airlines on 10 separate criteria.

