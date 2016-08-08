This one room in Atlanta acts as a mission control for all of Delta's planes

Today Delta is suffering a “major system-wide network outage” that has delayed its flights worldwide. The outage occurred because of a power failure in Atlanta, where the airline’s operations are headquartered.

In June, Business Insider toured Delta’s Operations Control Center (commonly known as the “OCC”), located at their Atlanta headquarters. Up to 350 employees work in the OCC, which has the look and feel of a NASA mission control center.

