Delta Airlines' Facebook page was hacked by someone who posted obscene photos

Delta Airlines Facebook page was apparently hacked Tuesday.

Instead of the normal stream of post about travel destinations, an obscene link was published on the page under the title, “10 Reasons Why Girls Dont Give Bl–j–s.”

About an hour after the initial post, a second obscene link was posted.

Shortly after the second post, Delta removed the objectionable links.

The Airlines has since apologised on Twitter saying its Facebook page has been compromised.

We have reached out to Delta and are awaiting comment.

The @Delta Facebook page was compromised. We sincerely apologise for the unauthorised, objectionable content that was posted.

— Delta (@Delta) February 10, 2015

