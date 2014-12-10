Delta Air Lines Has Some Of The Best Beer In The Skies

Forget bland megabrews — from here on out, Delta Air Lines will give “all customers on routes within the U.S. a craft beer option.”

No, there won’t actually be beer taps on the seatbacks (see above).

But there will be a litany of craft brews available on Delta flights.

“The move continues the airline’s focus on bringing regional food, wine and now beer to the in-flight experience,” Delta said in a statement.

