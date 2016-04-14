Delta beats on earnings

Delta Air Lines reported profits that topped estimates before the opening bell on Thursday.
The company earned $1.32 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS), and revenues of $9.25 billion.
Analysts had estimated $1.30 in adjusted EPS, and quarterly revenues of $9.26 billion, according to Bloomberg.
When Delta reported fourth-quarter earnings in January, it missed profit estimates, and forecast that passenger unit revenue would continue to drop due to currency headwinds.
Delta shares rose by as much as 3% in pre-market trading. They have gained about 11% over the past 12 months.
